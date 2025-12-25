Five people were killed Wednesday when a helicopter crashed on Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania during what police said was a rescue mission on one of the mountain’s busiest tourist climbing routes, authorities confirmed Thursday.

Two foreigners, who police said had been picked up in a medical evacuation, were among those killed. A local doctor, a tour guide and a pilot were also killed in the crash.

The accident happened between the mountain's Barafu Camp and Kibo Summit at an altitude of more than 4,000 meters (13,100 feet).

Kilimanjaro regional police commander Simon Maigwa told journalists the aircraft belonged to the Kilimanjaro Aviation company, which conducts medical evacuation services, among others. The company is yet to comment on the accident.

Police said more information would be provided later.

The Tanzania Civil Aviation Authority on Thursday said investigations had started in line with international safety regulations "to determine the circumstances and probable cause" of the accident.

Aircraft accidents on Mount Kilimanjaro are rare, with the last recorded incident being in November 2008, when four people died.