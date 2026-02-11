A domestic passenger aircraft carrying 55 people overran the runway at Aden Abdulle International Airport on Tuesday and came to rest in shallow water along the nearby shoreline after attempting an emergency landing prompted by a technical problem shortly after takeoff, Somali officials said.

The Fokker plane, operated by Starsky Aviation, was bound for the northern city of Gaalkacyo when the crew reported difficulties roughly 15 minutes into the flight. The aircraft attempted to return to Mogadishu but veered off the runway during landing and ended up near the beach along the Indian Ocean.

An aircraft carrying up to 50 people on the shoreline after veering off the runway during an emergency crash-landing at Somalia's main airport in Mogadishu, Somalia, Tuesday, Feb. 10, 2026. (AP Photo)

All 50 passengers and five crew members were safely evacuated and no injuries were reported, CEO Ahmed Nur said in a statement, adding that the aircraft was severely damaged. Somalia’s transportation minister, Mohamed Farah Nuh, said rescue teams accounted for everyone aboard and that the cause of the incident will be fully investigated.

Somalia’s Civil Aviation Authority director, Ahmed Moalim, said the runway overrun occurred during the emergency landing attempt. Local officials noted that many Somalis prefer domestic air travel for routes to central regions such as Galguduud due to threats posed by the al-Shabaab terrorist group. Aden Abdulle Airport, located near Mogadishu’s fortified government district, has faced rocket attacks in the past.