At least 71 people were killed in Ethiopia when a truck carrying passengers veered off the road and plunged into a river, according to a Sidama regional government spokesperson.

The accident occurred in the Bona district, the regional communication bureau said in a statement issued late Sunday.

Wosenyeleh Simion, spokesperson for the Sidama regional government, told Reuters on Monday at least 71 people had died, including 68 males and three females.

"Five are in critical condition and taking treatment at Bona General Hospital," he said.

In a statement late Sunday, the regional communication bureau had given the death toll as 60.

Wosenyeleh said the truck had missed a bridge and fell into a river and that the road had many bends.

Some of the passengers were returning from a wedding ceremony and some families had lost multiple members, he said, adding traffic police in the region had reported the truck was overloaded, which likely caused the accident.

The state-run Ethiopian Broadcasting Corporation (EBC) also reported that the passengers were traveling to a wedding when the accident occurred Sunday.

Deadly traffic accidents are common in Ethiopia, where driving standards are poor and many vehicles are badly maintained.

At least 38 people, mostly students, were killed in 2018 when a bus plunged into a ravine in Ethiopia's mountainous north.