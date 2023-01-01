As New Year celebrations rang on in Kampala, the capital of Uganda, on Sunday, at least nine people died in a shopping mall stampede.

"A fireworks show, organized for New Year's Eve outside of Kampala's Freedom City mall, caused panic among citizens, resulting in five deaths on the scene and leaving many injured," said police spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire.

Emergency personnel responded at the site and took the injured to hospital, where nine deaths were later determined to have occurred.

Owoyesigyire claimed that "young people" were among the victims but did not specify their ages. He said that the unfortunate incident was caused by improper management and "negligence."

The east African country held its first New Year's celebrations in three years, following COVID-19 restrictions and security concerns.