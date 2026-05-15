The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention has confirmed a new Ebola outbreak in the eastern part of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, reporting 246 suspected cases and 65 deaths in the conflict-affected Ituri Province, where weak infrastructure and ongoing insecurity are complicating early containment efforts.

In a statement released Friday, the agency said infections have been largely concentrated in the Mongwalu and Rwampara health zones, both in mining and transit corridors where population movement is frequent and health access is limited. Additional suspected cases have been reported in Bunia, the provincial capital, with laboratory confirmation still pending.

Health officials said four of the recorded deaths have been confirmed among laboratory-positive cases, while investigations continue to determine the full scale of transmission and possible links between clusters across affected zones.

Early laboratory analysis conducted by the DRC’s national biomedical research institute has detected Ebola virus in multiple samples. Preliminary findings suggest a non-Zaire strain of the virus, though full genomic sequencing is still underway with support from Africa CDC. The result is critical for response planning, as different Ebola species can respond differently to available vaccines and therapeutics.

Africa CDC said it is coordinating an urgent regional response with health authorities in the DRC, Uganda and South Sudan, alongside international partners, focusing on surveillance, case tracking, infection control and cross-border preparedness.

Ebola virus disease is a severe and often fatal hemorrhagic fever transmitted through direct contact with infected bodily fluids, including blood, vomit, feces, saliva and other secretions. It can also spread through contaminated surfaces and the bodies of those who have died from the disease. It is not airborne.

Symptoms typically appear within two to 21 days and may begin with fever, weakness and muscle pain before progressing to vomiting, diarrhea, organ failure and in some cases internal and external bleeding. Fatality rates vary widely depending on the strain and speed of treatment, but can reach as high as 90% in some outbreaks without adequate care.

The outbreak marks another setback for a country that has battled repeated Ebola flare-ups for decades. It comes just months after the DRC declared its previous outbreak over, highlighting the persistent risk of resurgence in areas where surveillance systems remain fragile.

Ituri Province, located more than 1,000 kilometers from the capital Kinshasa, has long been considered difficult terrain for outbreak response teams. Poor road access, remote settlements and limited health infrastructure slow down contact tracing and delay treatment. At the same time, ongoing armed group activity in eastern Congo has repeatedly disrupted health operations and movement of medical teams.

The region also sits near porous borders with Uganda and South Sudan, raising concerns about cross-border transmission if cases spread beyond current hotspots. Health authorities have increased coordination with neighboring countries to strengthen screening and preparedness at entry points.

Ebola was first identified in 1976 and is believed to have originated in animals, with fruit bats considered a likely natural reservoir. Since then, outbreaks have been recorded mainly in Central and West Africa, with the DRC experiencing some of the most frequent and severe episodes.

One of the deadliest outbreaks in recent history occurred in eastern Congo between 2018 and 2020, when more than 2,000 people died amid active conflict, community resistance and logistical constraints. Public health experts warn that similar conditions in parts of Ituri could again slow containment if transmission is not rapidly interrupted.

Authorities say response efforts are now focused on expanding laboratory capacity, improving surveillance, strengthening infection prevention in health facilities and accelerating community awareness campaigns to encourage early reporting and reduce exposure risks.