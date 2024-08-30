Mpox has long been a reality in Africa, yet the continent still lacks access to vaccines, highlighting stark inequities in global distribution as wealthier nations vaccinate populations at much lower risk.

Experts warn that this inequality – combined with competing health crises and sluggish regulatory processes – puts millions of Africans in danger as the virus mutates rapidly, spreading from person to person and crossing borders with alarming speed.

“The lack in the distribution of mpox vaccines in Africa is due to challenges in supply, funding and infrastructure, and because the disease is less prevalent compared to other health priorities,” Duduzile Ndwandwe, a scientist at the South African Medical Research Council, said in emailed comments.

Mpox had been circulating in the Democratic Republic of the Congo since January last year but only became a grave concern this January when scientists spotted the worrying new mutation.

Two mpox vaccines made by Denmark’s Bavarian Nordic and Japan’s KM Biologics used to combat a 2022 outbreak, have been widely available in at least 70 countries outside Africa – even administered for free in some U.S. and European clinics.

But before Nigeria received 10,000 doses from the U.S. this week, no mpox vaccine was available in any country in Africa, and the variant now circling vulnerable, displaced populations in the DRC is even more virulent than previous strains.

Serious epidemic

Mpox, formerly known as monkeypox, has been a public health problem in parts of Africa since 1970 but received little global attention until an international outbreak in 2022.

It typically causes flu-like symptoms and pus-filled lesions and can be fatal. Protection costs about $100 per person.

Jimmy Whitworth, professor of epidemiology at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, described the new variant, clade 1b, as “fairly lethal.”

“This appears to be spreading through sexual contact, and this time it is going from person to person,” Whitworth said. “There’s now a need to raise it to the priority list because this is a serious epidemic.”

Since January 2023, there have been more than 27,000 suspected cases and 1,100 deaths in the Congo, according to government figures, mainly among children.

Moussa Niyonkuru (L) scratches his arm as he plays with his friend after recovering from mpox, outside his house in Kinama zone, Bujumbura, Burundi, Aug. 28, 2024. (Reuters Photo)

The viral infection has spread from the DRC to 12 neighboring countries, leading the World Health Organization (WHO) to designate the outbreak as a public health emergency.

Many African nations are struggling to meet the challenge.

Whitworth said the $100 needed to distribute a dose of the vaccine is prohibitive for governments that must quash multiple threats – measles, malaria, cholera – with limited budgets.

“It is a huge expense to vaccinate just the DRC. If you asked people in the DRC last year what the higher priority was – was it the measles or mpox vaccine? – they would have said ‘measles vaccine.’ And so would anybody else in public health because that was a bigger threat then,” the epidemiologist said.

National regulations are also a problem.

Despite the severity of the mpox crisis and the risk of it spreading across the DRC’s borders, local regulators only approved a vaccine in June with no date yet set for distribution.

Why the delay?

In 2022, two mpox vaccines, along with public health campaigns against risky behavior, effectively controlled an outbreak that had hit 100 countries globally.

But African countries have so far remained underserved, with efforts only now ramping up to bolster their protection.

The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention said it had been granted 9.34 million euros ($10.43 million) in emergency funding from the African Union for its mpox response and said it would need 10 million doses of vaccines.

Bavarian Nordic said it can make 10 million doses of its vaccine by the end of 2025 and offered 2 million doses this year.

The WHO gave its partner agencies, including global vaccine organization Gavi and UNICEF, the go-ahead to buy mpox vaccines pre-approval to speed their delivery to Africa.

The DRC had expected to receive its first vaccines in the week of Aug. 26 after the United States and Japan both promised deliveries but has since said it would take longer.

European Union countries have also pledged donations to help Africa fight the current outbreak.

Whitworth said regulators in Rwanda, Burundi, Uganda, and Kenya – all countries where cases have been detected – should approve vaccines urgently without waiting for a full outbreak.

“The vaccine isn’t even licensed in those countries,” Whitworth said. “Those countries need to speed up the process.”

Weak health systems

Even before mpox, the Congo’s health system was at breaking point – burdened by epidemics of measles and Ebola and years of conflict – and campaigners say short-term fixes won’t work.

Katharina Schroeder from Save the Children said long-term investment in social welfare and healthcare infrastructure is vital to prevent future outbreaks, with many remote health centers lacking basic testing kits or trained staff.

“The health centers outside the city need to be equipped to triage patients ... because often they’re looking for things like gloves and masks,” Schroeder said.

Save the Children has been training staff on the disease, but even when diagnoses are successfully expedited, few sick patients can afford to isolate for the mandated four weeks.

“They understand this is mpox, they understand this is dangerous for their family. But they still don’t go into isolation because they live day by day. They don’t have enough to eat,” Schroeder said.