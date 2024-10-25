In just one week, Africa has reported a staggering 2,729 new suspected cases of mpox, according to the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Of these, 1,001 cases have been confirmed through testing, said Ngashi Ngongo, head of the mpox team at the Africa CDC.

He added that this number does not provide reassurance regarding the other cases, as it is due to limited testing and laboratory capacity in the affected countries.

Additionally, 26 deaths have been recorded.

The Africa CDC also revised its figures from the previous week concerning deaths since the beginning of the year, stating that there have been 1,014 deaths out of 45,327 suspected cases in Africa. Last week, the authority reported 1,100 deaths.

In the past four weeks, no cases have been confirmed in Cameroon, Gabon, Guinea, Rwanda or South Africa, it stated.

However, many cases among children, particularly in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, are a cause for concern, as they are simultaneously suffering from mpox and measles.

Although vaccinations against mpox have begun in this central African country, the available vaccine is only for adults.

In August, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared a public health emergency of international concern due to the increasing spread of mpox in Africa.

This is the highest alert level intended to prompt heightened attention from authorities worldwide.