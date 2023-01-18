Gambia's Vice-President Badara Alieu Joof has died of illness in India, President Adama Barrow confirmed Wednesday.

Joof, 65, was appointed vice president of the West African country in 2022. He had previously served as education minister.

Barrow said on Twitter that Joof had died "after a short illness" without providing further detail.

"Fellow #Gambians, it is with a heavy heart that I announce the passing away of my #VicePresident, His Excellency, Badara Alieu Joof. The sad event took place in India after a short illness. May Allah grant him Jannahtul Firdawsi," Barrow wrote on Twitter.

The vice president left Gambia about three weeks ago to seek medical treatment.