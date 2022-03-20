Algeria has recalled its ambassador to Spain in protest against Madrid’s backing of a Moroccan plan to give autonomy to Western Sahara.
The ex-Spanish colony is disputed between Morocco and the Algeria-backed Polisario Front independence movement.
Algeria condemned Spain’s "abrupt U-turn," saying in an official statement Saturday that Spain had previously demonstrated neutrality in the long-running conflict for the land.
Algeria threw its weight behind the Polisario after Morocco’s annexation of Western Sahara in 1975.
Spain on Friday backed a Moroccan proposal for Western Sahara to operate autonomously under Rabat’s rule, calling it "the most serious, realistic and credible" initiative for resolving a decadeslong dispute over the vast African territory.
The Polisario accused Spain of a "grave error" of judgment. It has continued to call for an independence referendum.
A Spanish Foreign Ministry official said late on Saturday that Madrid had "previously informed the Algerian government about its position regarding Sahara."
"For Spain, Algeria is a strategic, priority and reliable partner with whom we intend to maintain a privileged relationship," the official, who was not authorized to be named in media reports, said.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.