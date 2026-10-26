Algeria announced Monday plans to send troops to neighboring Niger at the request of authorities in Niamey, aiming to safeguard shared energy projects and economic interests between the two countries.

President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, who also serves as supreme commander of the armed forces and national defense minister, approved the deployment, the Algerian presidency said in a statement.

The move aims to "ensure the protection of shared Algerian-Nigerien energy and economic interests," it added.

The presidency said the decision was taken in accordance with the Constitution, particularly Articles 30 and 91, following a request from Niger's authorities.

Both chambers of Algeria's parliament – the Council of the Nation and the People's National Assembly – unanimously approved the deployment during closed-door plenary sessions Sunday, Oct. 25, according to the statement.