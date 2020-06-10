The number of Egyptian doctors to have died due to COVID-19 has risen to 58 as the government comes under fire for increasing infections and deaths among health care professionals. In the last 24 hours, three doctors have been reported dead due to the coronavirus, according to the Egyptian Medical Syndicate (EMS).

Egypt's top medical union last month warned of a "complete collapse" of the country's health system, accusing the health ministry of negligence in failing to protect health care workers from the coronavirus. "The syndicate is warning that the health care system could completely collapse, leading to a catastrophe affecting the entire country if the ministry's negligence and lack of action toward medical staff is not rectified," the Egyptian Medical Syndicate (EMS) said in a statement.

Egypt, the most populous Arab state, has recorded more than 36,000 COVID-19 cases and over 1,300 deaths. Over the last 24 hours, the country has confirmed 35 deaths.

Hospitals have been hit by a flight of doctors abroad in recent years while remaining frontline staff face shortages of medical supplies and protective gear, heightening the risk of infection. The country's 17 isolation hospitals reserved for coronavirus patients reached their maximum capacity at the start of May, Deputy Health Minister Ahmed al-Sobki told local press.