At least seven people were killed and several others wounded by a suicide bomber targeting a busy restaurant in Mogadishu, Somalia on Friday evening, a police official said.

The attack took place near Mogadishu Airport at a popular restaurant frequently visited by government and security officials.

Abdifatah Hassan, a police officer in Mogadishu, told Anadolu Agency (AA) that the attack killed at least seven people.

According to medical sources, at least 10 people were also wounded in the attack and were rushed to hospitals for treatment.

Ismail Mukhtar Oronjo, a Somali government spokesperson, informed AA that it was a suicide attack and that the bomber blew himself up inside the restaurant.

Security officials rushed to the scene and cordoned the area.

Although no group has yet to claim responsibility for the attack, Somali-based al-Qaida affiliated terrorist group al-Shabab has claimed recent attacks in Somalia.