At least eight people were killed and several others wounded by a suicide bomber targeting a busy restaurant in Mogadishu, Somalia on Friday evening, a police official said.

The attack took place near Mogadishu Airport at a popular restaurant frequently visited by government and security officials.

According to medical sources, at least 10 people were also wounded in the attack and were rushed to hospitals for treatment.

Ismail Mukhtar Oronjo, a Somali government spokesperson, informed Anadolu Agency (AA) that it was a suicide attack and that the bomber blew himself up inside the restaurant.

Security officials rushed to the scene and cordoned off the area.

Although no group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack, a Somali-based al-Qaida affiliated terrorist group, al-Shabab, has claimed recent attacks in Somalia.

Turkey's Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned the attack in a statement published on Saturday, extending their condolences to "the brotherly people and the government of Somalia".

"We wish Allah's mercy upon those who lost their lives, convey our condolences to the families and relatives of the victims and wish a speedy recovery to the injured," the statement read.