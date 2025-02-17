A building collapse in Cairo on Monday killed 10 people, injured eight, and left several others missing under the rubble, state media reported.

Ambulances were dispatched to the scene in the working-class neighborhood of Kerdasa, where civil defense teams searched for people thought to be missing under the rubble, according to the al-Akhbar al-Youm newspaper.

Eyewitnesses told the state-owned outlet that the collapse was caused by "a gas cylinder explosion," and a police investigation was underway.

Building regulations are unevenly enforced in the sprawling metropolis of Cairo, home to over 26 million people.

In recent years, the city has seen several deadly building collapses, both due to the dilapidated state of some buildings and, at times, failure to comply with building regulations.