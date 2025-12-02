Fresh battles erupted Tuesday between M23 fighters and Congolese troops backed by a pro-government militia in several parts of eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, according to sources.

The clashes broke out early morning at around 5.30 am local time in different areas in the territories of Walungu and Uvira, in South Kivu province, disrupting schools and businesses, news portal Actualite reported, citing a member of the civil society in the area.

Many residents who had gone to their farms were said to be forced to seek safe places as fighting intensified, with fierce fighting also reported in Kamanyola.

In a statement confirming the fighting, the Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of Congo (FARDC) accused the Rwandan army of teaming up with M23 to launch a series of attacks on its positions in Kaziba, Katogota, and Lubarika in violation of a ceasefire.

Only recently, the Congolese government and the M23 signed a peace framework agreement in Doha, brokered by Qatar. The two sides also signed the Declaration of Principles ceasefire deal in July.

But fighting continues between government forces and the M23 rebels, with each side blaming the other for violating the ceasefire.

The attacks "sufficiently demonstrate the determination" of the rebels and their clear intent to "sabotage the Washington and Doha peace agreements, and to deliberately undermine ongoing efforts to restore peace in the east of the Democratic Republic of Congo," the military said in its statement.

Rebel spokesperson Lawrence Kanyuka, in a post on social media platform X, claimed that the bombing by their rivals in Kamanyola killed three civilians and injured five others.

The latest fighting comes days before the signing in Washington of US-brokered peace deal between the Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi and his Rwandan counterpart Paul Kagame on Thursday.

Contacted by Anadolu, Rwanda's Foreign Minister Olivier Nduhungirehe, on his way to Washington, declined to comment before the signing of the peace deal.

Violence has been raging in eastern Congo for decades, leading to thousands of deaths and the displacement of millions of people.

The conflict reignited in 2021 when the M23 rebels, allegedly backed by Rwanda, reemerged, launching an offensive against government forces.

Last week, in South Kivu, more than 22 people were shot dead in Irhambi Katana, in the Kabare territory on the night of Nov. 23 and 24 in clashes between pro-government self-defense groups and M23 rebels.