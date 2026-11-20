The World Health Organization (WHO) has maintained the Democratic Republic of Congo's Ebola outbreak as a public health emergency of international concern, warning that infections and deaths continue to rise amid insecurity, funding shortages and difficulties reaching affected communities.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus announced the decision Wednesday following a meeting of the agency's Emergency Committee, which reviewed the outbreak and recommended that the international emergency designation remain in place.

"We call for the cooperation of all governments and all partners to scale up the response further, and raise the resources needed to protect communities over the coming months," Tedros said in a post on X.

He also urged authorities and armed groups to ensure the safety of health workers, medical facilities and emergency responders operating in affected areas, where ongoing conflict has repeatedly disrupted containment efforts.

Tedros said the WHO would issue updated recommendations for Congo and other countries in the coming days as the outbreak continues to threaten public health beyond the country's borders.

The outbreak, caused by the relatively rare Bundibugyo strain of the Ebola virus, has become Congo's largest on record and the second-largest globally. More than 11,300 infections and 5,500 deaths have been recorded since the outbreak was declared May 15, according to WHO figures.

Speaking at the agency's headquarters in Geneva on Tuesday, Tedros said between 400 and 500 new infections were being reported every week, underscoring the difficulty of bringing the outbreak under control six months after it began.

The WHO has also expressed concern over the unusually high number of deaths occurring outside designated Ebola treatment centers, suggesting that many patients are not receiving medical attention in time.

Approximately two-thirds of confirmed deaths have occurred outside treatment facilities, while children account for more than a quarter of confirmed infections and one-third of deaths.

"Children are paying a terrible price," Tedros said.

An outbreak outpacing previous epidemics

The scale and speed of the outbreak have alarmed public health officials, with infections and deaths rising at roughly twice the rate recorded during the first six months of West Africa's 2014-2016 Ebola epidemic, the largest in history.

That epidemic, which primarily affected Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leone, eventually infected more than 28,600 people and killed over 11,000, according to the WHO.

Congo has experienced repeated Ebola outbreaks, but none has approached the scale of the current epidemic. The country is facing its 17th outbreak, which has already surpassed the previous national record set during the 2018-2020 epidemic.

That outbreak, which was concentrated in eastern Congo, resulted in 3,481 infections and 2,299 deaths.

The current epidemic has been particularly difficult to contain because of persistent insecurity, gaps in medical resources and problems coordinating the response across affected regions.

Health workers, surveillance teams and medical vehicles have faced attacks in communities where mistrust of outsiders has complicated efforts to identify infections, trace contacts and encourage people to seek treatment.

Tedros identified insecurity as one of the biggest obstacles to containing the outbreak, warning that violence continues to undermine the work of medical teams.

Medical charity Medecins Sans Frontieres (Doctors Without Borders) also warned last week that essential medical supplies and personnel were failing to reach several outbreak hotspots beyond the initial epicenter in Ituri province.

A Congolese woman reacts outside the house of a man who died of Ebola as she waits for medical workers to retrieve his body, as aid agencies intensify efforts to contain a new Ebola outbreak involving the Bundibugyo strain, in Quartier Shuni 1, a residential sector in Mongbwalu, Djugu Territory of Ituri province, DRC, May 24, 2026. (Reuters Photo)

The response has been further weakened by labor disputes and delays in paying health workers. Some medical personnel have reportedly gone unpaid since August, prompting strikes and adding pressure to an already overstretched health system.

Tedros said the payment delays were slowing the response, while the Congolese government said it was working to resolve the problem.

Funding has also emerged as a major concern. Although approximately $2.9 billion has been pledged for the response, less than half of the promised amount has been disbursed, according to Africa's leading public health agency.

The agency has urged international donors to coordinate more closely with the government in Kinshasa to ensure that available resources reach affected communities rather than being lost through duplicated efforts.

Two experimental vaccines to enter clinical trials

Amid the mounting challenges, the WHO is preparing to introduce two experimental vaccines specifically developed against the Bundibugyo strain, offering a potential new tool in efforts to control the epidemic.

The candidates are expected to begin Phase 2 clinical trials Nov. 26 or 27 in Bunia, the capital of northeastern Ituri province and the outbreak's epicenter.

The WHO announced the development Tuesday, saying both vaccines had already completed earlier Phase 1 trials, which primarily assess their safety and initial immune responses.

One candidate, ChAdOx1, is an adenovirus-based vaccine developed by the University of Oxford. The second, mRNA-1469, was developed by U.S. pharmaceutical company Moderna using messenger RNA technology, the same broad approach that became widely known during the COVID-19 pandemic.

There are currently no approved vaccines or specific treatments for the Bundibugyo strain, making the development of targeted vaccines an important part of the longer-term response.

The two candidates will be incorporated into the WHO-supported Tumaini trial, a clinical research framework designed to assess multiple vaccines for safety, effectiveness and their ability to trigger an immune response.

The trial uses a ring vaccination strategy, in which people who have had contact with confirmed patients, as well as others considered at high risk of infection, are prioritized for immunization.

The framework initially began testing Ervebo, an approved vaccine against the more common Zaire strain of Ebola, on Oct. 23. Researchers are investigating whether it might also provide some protection against the Bundibugyo strain.

WHO official Meg Doherty, who heads the agency's science for health department, said more than 140 people had already enrolled in the Tumaini trial, with thousands of additional contacts expected to participate.

The research is initially being conducted at a single site in Bunia but is expected to expand to other locations.

If the Phase 2 trials demonstrate satisfactory safety and immune response results, the candidates could advance to larger Phase 3 trials, which would provide further evidence of their potential effectiveness.

Ebola spreads through direct contact with the bodily fluids of infected people or contaminated materials and can cause severe illness, including hemorrhagic fever. The virus has killed more than 15,000 people across Africa over the past five decades.