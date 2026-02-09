The U.N. rights chief said Monday that deadly drone strikes on civilians continue in Sudan, even after the army broke prolonged sieges of southern cities held by the Rapid Support Forces.

Greater Kordofan, ‌a region comprised of ‍three states, has become the latest frontline in the nearly three-year conflict that has displaced millions of people and caused a vast humanitarian crisis.

Sudan's army says it ended the RSF's siege of al-Dalanj in late January and Kadugli in early February, where residents were confronted with hunger and medical shortages because ⁠of blocked supplies.

"But drone strikes by both sides continue, resulting in dozens of civilian deaths and injuries," Volker Turk told the U.N. Human Rights Council in Geneva during a debate on Sudan.

His office has documented over 90 civilian deaths ‌and 142 injuries from drone strikes by both the RSF and the armed forces from late January through ​to Feb. 6, he said.

Rights workers had ‍feared that these cities would suffer the same fate as Darfur's al-Fasher ‍did ​in ‍October 2025 when it fell to ⁠RSF forces after a ‍long siege, leading to mass killings.

Turk added that thousands from al-Fasher remained missing, saying some were undoubtedly dead while others are believed ⁠to be held ‌in detention conditions he described as inhumane.