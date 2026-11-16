Tensions between Sudan and Ethiopia have escalated as both nations trade accusations of supporting armed groups within each other's borders, hindering efforts to resolve internal conflicts.

Sudan’s military says Ethiopia has allowed Sudanese paramilitary forces battling the army to use its territory to set up camps, launch drones and stage cross-border attacks.

In early November, the Sudanese military filed complaints against Ethiopia with the U.N. Security Council and the African Union’s Peace and Security Council, saying it submitted evidence to back up its case. Within days, Ethiopia expelled six staff members of a Sudanese Consulate and ordered the mission closed.

Ethiopia says the Sudanese military supports rebels fighting Ethiopian federal forces in its Tigray border region, where fighting returned in September, shattering a 2022 peace agreement.

Each country denies the other's accusations and The Associated Press could not independently verify their claims. But the tensions – compounded by competing regional alliances and contentious issues over resources and disputed territory – risk a wider regional conflict.

Jervin Naidoo, a senior political economist at Oxford Economics Africa, told the AP that the situation "raises the risk that instability inside Ethiopia becomes another front in Sudan’s war – and vice versa.”

Blue Nile flashpoint

Sudan was plunged into a civil war in April 2023, when long-simmering tensions between the army and paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, or RSF, turned into all-out fighting.

So far, at least 59,000 people have been killed, according to Armed Conflict Location & Event Data, or ACLED, a conflict monitor, though aid groups warn that the real number is likely much higher. Some 13 million people have been displaced.

The war, now in its fourth year, has left the Sudanese military in control of the north, east and central regions, including Sudan’s Red Sea ports and its oil refineries and pipelines.

The RSF and its allies control western Darfur and parts of Kordofan along the border with South Sudan – both regions rich in oil fields and gold mines.

The latest flashpoint in the war is in Sudan's Blue Nile province, which borders Ethiopia.

In late August, the Humanitarian Research Lab, a Yale University research group that uses satellite imagery to monitor conflicts, found an increase in military vehicles and equipment at an Ethiopian military base in Asosa, a city near the Sudanese border.

Based on satellite imagery, the Yale group confirmed the buildup was linked to the RSF.

"The RSF is engaged out of Ethiopia ... to try to open a second front," said Nathaniel Raymond, head of the research group.

Ethiopia's old wounds

Fighting resumed in September in Ethiopia's northern Tigray region, where the Tigray People’s Liberation Front, or TPLF, and Ethiopian federal troops fought between 2020 and 2022, when a peace deal was signed.

Later that month, Ethiopia's army chief, Field Marshal Birhanu Jula, suggested that Sudan, Eritrea and Egypt were supporting rebel troops who at the time had captured several strategic towns. The allegations drew sharp denials from the three neighbors.

In early November, Ethiopia expelled the six staff members of Sudan’s mission in Asosa and closed the consulate.

Fighters loyal to the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) walk along a street in the town of Hawzen, then controlled by the group, in the Tigray region of northern Ethiopia, May 7, 2021. (AP Photo)

Naidoo, from Oxford Economics Africa, warned that continued fighting in Tigray could divert Ethiopia’s attention from its myriad other issues and increase the risk of weapons and fighters flowing across the border with Sudan.

"All the ingredients are present for an intensifying proxy war between Ethiopia and Sudan that further destabilizes both countries," said Alan Boswell, Horn of Africa project director at the International Crisis Group.

Relations between Sudan and Ethiopia have deteriorated since late last year, when the RSF established camps on Ethiopian territory, according to Ladd Serwat, senior Africa analyst at ACLED.

In October, a drone strike blamed on the RSF hit a gathering of displaced people on Sudan's border with Ethiopia and killed 41, said the Emergency Lawyers rights group, which tracks the war in Sudan.

"Sudan and Ethiopia don’t operate in a vacuum; their relations amid these current domestic conflicts are shaped by external backers," said Serwat, adding that Ethiopia is allied with the United Arab Emirates while Sudan is part of an Egypt-Eritrea regional alliance.

Türkiye has followed a balanced policy maintaining ties with both Khartoum and Addis Ababa, he said.

Serwat added that Ethiopia’s support for the RSF is primarily logistical, while the UAE remains its main backer, funding camps and supplying weapons. The UAE has repeatedly denied any involvement in Sudan’s war.

Other issues have also marred relations, including Ethiopia's construction of a huge dam – Africa’s largest dam – on the Blue Nile, the main Nile River tributary.

The Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam near the Ethiopia-Sudan border cost about $5 billion and was completed in 2025, aiming to boost Ethiopia's power production and economy.

But it has triggered a dispute with Egypt and Sudan, which have called for a legally binding agreement on the dam’s filling and operation to protect their own water resources.

Another issue is the disputed border region of al-Fashaga, where Ethiopian farmers have long cultivated the area's fertile soil, according to the International Crisis Group.

In late 2020, Sudanese troops moved in to reassert control over the area as Ethiopian troops were distracted fighting with the Tigray rebels.

The Sudan-Ethiopia tensions may not have gained much attention, but if ignored, they could escalate further and lead to mass displacements of people, Raymond's Yale group said.