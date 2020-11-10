The Ethiopian military has seized the airport in the town of Humera, state-affiliated Fana TV reported Tuesday, amid a nearly week-old conflict in the northern Tigray region.

"The Ethiopian National Defense Force has fully captured Humera Airport amid the continuation of government's military response against Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) rebel group," Fana reported, referring to the group that leads the government in the Tigray region. Humera is located in the far northwest of the country, near the borders with Sudan and Ethiopia.

Clashes have killed nearly 500 Tigrayan forces, while the Ethiopian army had also lost hundreds defending the base so far, according to reports.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed last week launched a military campaign in the province, saying forces loyal to the leaders there had attacked a military base and attempted to steal equipment. Abiy accuses Tigray's leaders of undermining his democratic reforms.

Government fighter jets have since been bombing targets in the region, which borders Sudan and Eritrea. Aid workers on Sunday reported heavy fighting in several parts of the region. Also on Sunday, Abiy named a new chief of the army, a new intelligence chief and a new federal police commissioner and foreign minister.

The premier won last year's Nobel Peace Prize for making peace with neighboring Eritrea and for introducing democratic reforms in one of Africa's most repressive countries.