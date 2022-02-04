The European Union blacklisted Mali's transitional prime minister and members of interim President Assimi Goita's inner circle on Friday after the military ditched the plan for elections in February, according to a statement.

The travel bans and asset freeze have been imposed on five individuals in total. They include top military commanders who ousted former Malian President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita from power in August 2020 during the first coup. A second coup followed in May 2021.