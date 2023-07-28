Tunisia's former Foreign Minister Rafik Abdul Salam has called on Arab youth to carry forward the torch of freedom and dignity.

His call came Friday during an exclusive interview with Daily Sabah on the 100th day since the arrest of the former Tunisian House of Representatives leader Rached Ghannouchi by the Tunisian authorities.

To mark the day, a group of around 800 prominent public figures from around the Arab and Muslim world, including politicians, civil society leaders, parliamentarians, academics, scholars and thinkers, from 60 countries, signed a petition demanding the release of Ghannouchi and all Tunisian political prisoners.

According to the petition, Tunisia has been experiencing a decline in its democratic system of governance and institutions that protect rights and freedoms. It claims that the current leader has seized all powers and is exacerbating multiple crises that could have severe consequences beyond the country's borders. This is alarming given the significant progress made in the past decade.

Abdul Salam discussed with Daily Sabah the significance of the petition as well as the state of democracy in the Arab world, especially in Tunisia.

"This petition indicates the intellectual and political stature enjoyed by Ghannouchi, not only in Tunisia but in the entire Islamic world. It reflects the level of solidarity with Ghannouchi and the support for the democratic experiment undermined by the two coups. It also serves as evidence that the Arab Spring has supporters and sympathizers throughout the Islamic world," he said.

He stated that their current objective through the petition is to increase pressure on the coup regime to release Ghannouchi and other political prisoners. This is in addition to the ongoing political struggle spearheaded by the resistance forces against the coup, as well as the efforts of human rights organizations and civil society institutions in Tunisia.

When asked if they anticipate a positive response or reaction from the Tunisian government, former minister Abdul Salam said they do not expect any response from a ruling system that does not listen to anyone and continues to suppress its opponents in every direction.

"However, we consider these petitions and advocacy statements as part of our battle against the coup and the coup-makers," he added.

Abdul Salam said the public in Tunisia is slowly coming to the realization that the current leader Kais Saied is offering them false hopes by arresting Ghannouchi.

"They understand that this action does not address their ongoing struggles with daily problems and access to basic necessities like food. As a result, there is a growing level of support and solidarity for Sheikh Ghannouchi and the other detained political leaders. Independent voices are also discussing this issue."

"What Tunisia is experiencing today is a consequence of the aftermath and results of the Arab Spring that originated from its soil," he said.

Concerning the current state of Tunisian democracy and whether the spirit of the Arab Spring has irreversibly faded, Abdul Salam added: "Today, Tunisia is a mix of an individualistic and backward dictatorship that Said wants to impose. However, there are still minds and hearts that believe in democracy and freedom, and the legacy of the revolution is still alive and the resistance is active against this ruthless coup."

In that spirit, the former Tunisian minister called on Arab youth to continue holding on to the flame of freedom and dignity and not let setbacks and oppression discourage them from seeking change.

"The current circumstances do not have the elements of continuity, and change is inevitably coming," he added.