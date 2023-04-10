By the time you are reading this, the cock will have crowed for the cockerel that has been depriving Kano, northern Nigeria's biggest city, of its sleep.

But only after it caused a neighborhood squabble and a bizarre case with the rooster's owner ordered to kill his feathered friend.

The reason? The incessant cock-a-doodle-doos apparently disturbed the peace and his neighbors' sleep.

Magistrate Halima Wali issued the order against Malam Yusuf last Tuesday declaring the bird a nuisance to the neighborhood, according to court proceedings seen by AFP.

Yusuf told the court that he had bought the bird to celebrate Good Friday and asked to be given until the Christian holy day before killing it for a family feast.

The judge granted the request but warned him to prevent the rooster from roaming the area and disturbing residents.

She also asked him to ensure he slaughters the bird on Friday as promised or face a penalty from the court.

It is not illegal to keep livestock and poultry in homes across much of Nigeria where they are reared for food and as assets for quick cash in financial emergencies.