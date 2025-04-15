France’s foreign minister on Tuesday condemned Algeria’s expulsion of 12 French officials as tensions escalated between the two countries, warning that Paris would respond to the move.

Jean-Noel Barrot said the move was "regrettable" and warned it "will not be without consequences," adding that if "Algeria chooses escalation, we will respond with the greatest firmness."

Algeria's Foreign Ministry said it had declared the 12 persona non grata after the arrest in France of an Algerian consular official, a "vile act" it blamed on French Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau.

For decades, ties between France and Algeria have gone through diplomatic upheavals and the fresh row comes at a delicate time in relations, underscoring the difficulties in repairing ties.

On Friday, French prosecutors indicted three Algerians, including a consular official, on suspicion of involvement in the 2024 abduction of an opponent of the Algerian government, Amir Boukhors, in a Paris suburb.

The men, who are also being prosecuted for "terrorist" conspiracy, were placed in pre-trial detention.