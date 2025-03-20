Relations between France and Algeria have hit a historic low, with tensions escalating over immigration policies, diplomatic disputes, and security concerns.

Once seen as a delicate but manageable relationship, the two nations now stand on the brink of a diplomatic rupture, marking the most serious deterioration since Algeria’s independence in 1962.

According to French newspaper L’Opinion, both countries are preparing retaliatory measures as the standoff intensifies.

France has accused Algeria of refusing to accept the return of 60 nationals subject to deportation, prompting French Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau to announce a “gradual response” that could escalate into a full-blown diplomatic crisis.

Tensions have mounted in recent months, particularly following the arrest of Algerian writer Boualem Sansal and the Feb. 22 attack in Mulhouse, France, carried out by an Algerian national whom French authorities had unsuccessfully attempted to deport.

In response, French officials have begun considering a range of measures, including revoking visa exemptions for Algerian diplomats and restricting visa issuance for high-ranking officials.

An internal memo from the French Interior Ministry, leaked by La Tribune Dimanche, outlines potential retaliatory steps, including denying entry to certain Algerian figures, suspending Algerian airline and maritime operations in France, and intensifying border inspections – particularly on ferries arriving at the port of Sete.

In Algeria, officials have warned that any French sanctions will be met with reciprocal measures. Among the potential responses is the re-evaluation of rental agreements for 61 properties occupied by French diplomatic offices, including the French embassy in Algiers, which currently operates under a symbolic lease far below market value.

Algeria could also impose economic restrictions on French firms operating in the country, including airline and shipping companies such as Air France and CMA CGM.

One of Algeria’s most potent countermeasures, according to experts, would be to ban French civilian aircraft from using Algerian airspace. Such a move would significantly increase operating costs for French airlines servicing lucrative routes to Africa.

However, Algeria is unlikely to target French energy giants like TotalEnergies and Engie, as such actions could deter foreign investment.

France exported goods worth 4.8 billion euros ($5.21 billion) to Algeria in 2024, an increase of 6.6% from the previous year. Algerian officials have hinted at exposing former Algerian leaders with assets in France, potentially leading to the recovery of funds embezzled under previous regimes.

President Emmanuel Macron has taken a cautious approach, seeking to avoid a public fallout with Algeria. However, his Interior Minister has pushed for a tougher stance, arguing that French interests must be protected.

Retailleau has suggested he may resign if stronger measures are not implemented, further complicating Macron’s efforts to manage the crisis.

At the heart of the dispute lies France’s shifting diplomatic stance on Western Sahara. Macron’s decision to recognize Morocco’s sovereignty over the region in 2024 severely strained relations with Algeria, which has long supported the Sahrawi independence movement.