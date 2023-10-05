France began withdrawing its troops from Niger on Thursday, two months after a military coup in the west African state.

The French general staff confirmed to Deutsche Presse-Agentur (dpa) that the withdrawal had started.

A statement said all soldiers would return to France before the end of the year in a safe and orderly manner. French President Emmanuel Macron announced the withdrawal of 1,500 French soldiers last month.

"We will begin our disengagement operation this week, in good order, safely and in coordination with the Nigeriens," the military headquarters said.

The French soldiers are in Niger as part of a wider fight against terrorists across the Sahel region.

Some 400 are deployed alongside local troops in northwestern Niger, near its borders with Burkina Faso and Mali.

The "three borders" zone is known as a haven for the Daesh terrorist group.

Soldiers withdrawing from the area would need cover to leave their exposed forward positions, the military headquarters added.

This possibly could include air support from the larger force at an airbase outside the capital Niamey.

Niger's military rulers responded in a statement on social media Thursday that they would be "attentive to ensure that this withdrawal takes place with respect for our interests and according to our conditions."

The 400 soldiers based at Ouallam in western Niger will be the first to leave, they said in the statement.

The airbase at Niamey, where most of the French troops are stationed, will then be dismantled by the end of the year, it added.

Earlier last week, France's ambassador to Niamey returned home from the West African country after the regime demanded his expulsion.

At the end of July, the presidential guard in Niger deposed leader Mohamed Bazoum and Gen. Abdourahamane Tchiani seized control.

Niger's former colonial power France does not recognize the new government alongside other Western and African states.