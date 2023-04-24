Sudan has plunged into chaos after a brutal power struggle between its regular military and a powerful paramilitary broke out on April 15, 2023. The two forces are led by two generals who were former allies in overthrowing the country's last government.

What's happening in Sudan?

A conflict is raging in Sudan between the country's military, led by Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and a paramilitary group called the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), under the command of Mohamed Hamdan Daglo. The fighting has been concentrated in the capital city of Khartoum and the Darfur region.

Who's fighting who?

The fighting is between the Sudan Armed Forces (SAF) and the RSF. The SAF is the regular army of Sudan, while the RSF is a paramilitary force that was created by the former leader Omar al-Bashir.

What caused the fighting?

The fighting is the result of a power struggle between the SAF and the RSF. The SAF wants to maintain its control over the government, while the RSF wants to increase its power and influence.

What are the consequences?

The fighting has caused a humanitarian crisis in Sudan. Thousands of people have been displaced from their homes, and there are reports of widespread looting and violence. The fighting has also disrupted the country's economy and has made it difficult to provide basic services to the population.

What is the international community doing to help?

The international community is calling for an end to the fighting and is urging the two sides to come to a political solution. The United Nations has also called for an independent investigation into the human rights abuses that have been committed during the fighting.

What are the concerns of regional states and world powers?

The conflict in Sudan is rattling neighboring countries and worrying the United States and others for reasons ranging from concern about shared Nile waters and oil pipelines to the shape of a new government and a new humanitarian crisis in the making.

Sudan's neighbors

Egypt

Egypt is concerned about the conflict in Sudan because of the potential impact on the Nile River. Egypt relies on the Nile for water, and the conflict could disrupt the flow of water or lead to pollution.

Libya

Libya is concerned about the conflict in Sudan because of the potential for instability to spill over the border. Libya is already struggling with its own political and security challenges, and the conflict in Sudan could make the situation worse.

Chad

Chad faces certain threats because of a potential spillover of the conflict across the border. The SAF and RSF are powerful forces, with a history of violence.

South Sudan

South Sudan is concerned about the conflict in Sudan because of the potential impact on oil exports. South Sudan relies on oil exports for revenue, and the conflict in Sudan could disrupt oil production or exports.

Ethiopia

Ethiopia is concerned about the conflict in Sudan because of the potential impact on the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD). The GERD is a controversial dam that is being built on the Blue Nile River. The conflict in Sudan could disrupt the construction of the dam or lead to water shortages downstream.

World powers

Russia

Russia is interested in expanding its influence in Sudan. Russia has a history of supporting authoritarian rulers in the region and it could provide military or financial assistance to the warring factions.

The United States

The United States is concerned about the conflict in Sudan because of the potential for instability to spread. The United States also has a history of supporting Sudanese governments.

The conflict in Sudan is a complex and challenging situation. The international community needs to work together to find a peaceful solution to the conflict.

Gulf Arab States

Wealthy oil producers Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have long sought to shape events in Sudan, seeing the transition from Bashir's rule as a way to roll back influence and stabilize the region.

Investors from both countries have deals to invest in a range of projects from agricultural projects, where Sudan holds vast potential based on large irrigated areas, to an airline and strategic ports on its Red Sea coast.

What does the future look like?

The future of Sudan is uncertain. The fighting has created a political vacuum and has made it difficult to address the country's many challenges, such as poverty, unemployment, and food insecurity. The international community will need to continue to support Sudan and help the country to find a peaceful solution to its current crisis.