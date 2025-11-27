Gen. Horta Nta Na Man was sworn in as Guinea-Bissau’s transitional president on Thursday, the army said, a day after officers announced they had deposed the country’s elected leader.

The officers, referring to themselves as "The High Military Command for the Restoration of Order," said in a televised statement Wednesday that they had ousted President Umaro Sissoco Embalo, in the latest episode of unrest in the coup-prone country.

It came one day before provisional results had been expected to be announced in the race between Embalo and Fernando Dias, a 47-year-old political newcomer who had emerged as Embalo's top challenger to run the West African state, which is a hub for cocaine trafficking.

The capital Bissau was mostly quiet Thursday, with soldiers on the streets and many residents staying indoors even after the overnight curfew lifted. Businesses and banks were closed.