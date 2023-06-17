Putschist General Khalifa Haftar urged forming a unified technocrat government to hold long-delayed elections in Libya.

In a statement, Haftar's so-called Libyan National Army (LNA) said it backs the recommendations of the 6+6 committee that has proposed new electoral elections.

The committee is drawn from the East Libya-based parliament and the Tripoli-based High Council of State, which acts as a senate.

"The General Command supports all honest political solutions to end the political crisis in Libya," the statement said.

It called on the two legislative chambers "to quickly end the state of political division and form a new government to organize the elections."

The statement called on the U.N. mission in Libya "to play its role in supporting consensus to hold the elections correctly and transparently to achieve political, social and economic stability for the state."

On Tuesday, Parliament Speaker Aguila Saleh called on the 6+6 committee to develop consensual electoral laws to hold the long-delayed polls.

Libya has been locked in a political stalemate since late 2021 when a scheduled election was canceled because of disputes over the rules and the eastern-based parliament, the House of Representatives, withdrew support from the U.N.-recognized interim government.

Peacemaking efforts since then have focused on getting the House of Representatives and the High State Council to agree on a constitutional basis for elections and voting rules.

Libya has been torn by civil war and instability since the ouster of longtime ruler Moammar Gadhafi in 2011.