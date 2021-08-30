King Abdullah II reiterated Jordan's support to Libya and efforts to protect the country's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The Jordanian monarch met in Amman with Libyan Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah where they discussed bilateral relations and ways to develop them, according to a statement by the Jordanian Royal Court.

King Abdullah II voiced support to efforts aimed at protecting Libya's unity, security, and stability, the statement said.

The statement, however, did not give further details on Dbeibah's visit to Jordan.