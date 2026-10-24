Kenya confirmed its second Ebola death Friday after a 65-year-old woman died while receiving treatment at an infectious disease facility, the Health Ministry said, bringing the death toll to two among nine confirmed cases.

The woman, Kenya’s third confirmed Ebola case, died late Friday, according to a statement by Director General for Health Patrick Amoth.

“The Ministry of Health is deeply saddened to announce the passing on of a 65-year-old female patient, the third confirmed case of Ebola (Bundibugyo virus disease) in Kenya,” Amoth said.

The woman was a close family member and direct contact of Kenya’s first Ebola patient, who also died from the disease.

She had been placed in quarantine before developing symptoms on Oct. 13 and was admitted to an infectious disease treatment unit that same day.

Health officials said she had been receiving supportive care but died after her condition deteriorated.

The ministry said it was arranging a safe burial in consultation with the family. Specialized teams were expected to conduct the burial under established infection-prevention protocols.

Seven patients receiving treatment

The latest death leaves seven Ebola patients receiving care at two isolation facilities, according to the ministry.

Authorities said all nine infections were linked to a single group of known contacts, with no indication that the virus had spread to the wider population.

“All cases remain within one cluster of known contacts, and there is no evidence of community spread,” the ministry said.

Kenya confirmed its first Ebola infection earlier this month, prompting increased disease surveillance, contact tracing and quarantine measures to prevent further transmission.

Authorities continue to monitor people who may have been exposed to the virus.