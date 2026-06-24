Libyan representatives participating in U.N.-facilitated talks have reached consensus on a presidential election law, marking a significant step toward resolving long-standing disputes and advancing the country's stalled electoral process, the U.N. mission said Wednesday.

In a statement, UNSMIL said the fourth round of consultations, hosted at its office in the Tunisian capital, took place in a "positive and constructive atmosphere.”

Participants reached an agreement on the presidential election law, building on understandings achieved during previous meetings regarding the parliamentary election law and the completion of the board of commissioners of the High National Elections Commission.

"With this progress, the consultations have addressed most issues related to the electoral process under the first two milestones of the roadmap and have come close to finalizing the necessary understandings on the electoral process,” the mission said.

Participants agreed to hold the fifth round of consultations in the first half of July to complete discussions and build on the progress achieved, UNSMIL said.

The meeting included representatives from Libya’s High Council of State, the Tripoli-based government, the House of Representatives, and political figures aligned with eastern Libyan forces led by Khalifa Haftar.

In a briefing to the U.N. Security Council on Aug. 21, 2025, U.N. envoy to Libya Hanna Tetteh unveiled a roadmap centered on establishing a technically sound and politically acceptable electoral framework for presidential and parliamentary elections, alongside efforts to unify state institutions through the formation of a new unified government.

Tetteh first announced the "Smaller Convening” mechanism on April 22 while briefing the Security Council, saying it aimed to break the political deadlock in Libya and pave the way for implementing the first two phases of the roadmap.