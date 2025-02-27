Libya's Putschist Gen. Khalifa Haftar met French President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace in the French capital, his Benghazi-based forces said in a statement.

Haftar and Macron discussed "developments in the political process in Libya and the importance of supporting the U.N. mission's efforts," according to the statement posted on social media Wednesday evening.

Libya has struggled to recover from years of unrest since the 2011 NATO-backed uprising that overthrew longtime ruler Moammar Gadhafi.

The country remains split between the Tripoli-based Government of National Unity and a rival administration in the east aligned with Haftar.

A picture accompanying the statement showed Haftar and Macron shaking hands.

The statement said Macron emphasized Haftar's "central role" in Libya's political process and stability.

Contacted by AFP, the Elysee declined to confirm or deny the meeting.