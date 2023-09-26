Libya's east-based putschist Gen. Khalifa Haftar arrived in Russia on Tuesday to discuss the situation in the country, which has recently been devastated by floods.

Upon his arrival in Moscow, Haftar was received by Russian Deputy Defence Minister Yunus-Bek Yevkurov, a former leader of the Muslim-majority Russian republic of Ingushetia, his forces said.

"The development of the situation in Libya, bilateral relations and ways of developing them, and issues of common interest" were on the agenda for Haftar's visit, the putschist militia said on its Facebook page.

Yevkurov has visited eastern Libya several times to meet Haftar.

A handout picture from Haftar's self-proclaimed Libyan National Army's General Command's Facebook page, shows him (C) during a reception ceremony attended by Russia's Deputy Defense Minister Yunus-bek Yevkurov (2R) at a Moscow military airfield on Sept. 26, 2023. (AFP Photo)

Their last meeting took place on Sept. 17 at the LAAF headquarters in Benghazi, a few days after floods that left thousands dead and missing in eastern Libya.

Russia has over the past several years strengthened its presence in Africa, vowing to intensify grain exports, weapons deliveries and energy cooperation.

It has stepped up these efforts since being isolated on the international stage following its invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Libya is split between the United Nations-supported government of Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah in Tripoli, and the Haftar-backed administration based in the east.

Moscow has maintained close relations with Haftar, who used mercenaries from the Russian paramilitary group Wagner in his failed attempts to take Tripoli between April 2019 and June 2020.

A U.N report in 2020 said up to 1,200 Wagner fighters were backing Haftar. Experts say hundreds remain in the North African country.