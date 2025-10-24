The M23 rebel group on Thursday rejected allegations that its fighters looted more than 500 kilograms (1,100 pounds) of gold from Twangiza Mining’s concession in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.

The mining firm, which operates in South Kivu province – an area largely controlled by M23 – said earlier this week that the group had “secretly transported the gold through underground channels.”

The company also accused the rebels of working with Rwandan technicians to extract geological data in preparation for restarting and expanding mining operations.

Rwanda has repeatedly denied supporting M23, even as U.N. experts and several Western and regional governments continue to allege Kigali’s involvement with the rebel movement.

At a news conference Thursday, Corneille Nangaa, leader of a rebel alliance that includes M23, said the mine was not in operation and that only artisanal miners were working there.

He said M23 did not have the necessary equipment to operate a mine.

Nangaa also accused Congolese government forces of attacking the site, including with aerial bombing. He said civilians had been killed in those attacks but did not provide a death toll.

A drone strike on Oct. 15 destroyed power generation infrastructure at the mine, the company said. It is not clear who was responsible for the strike.

Congo’s government did not respond to requests for comment on the allegations.

M23 staged a lightning offensive this year that allowed it to seize more territory in eastern Congo than ever before. The group took control of the mine in May.

Twangiza said it has lost more than 100 kilograms (220 pounds) of gold a month since the takeover, in addition to $5 million worth of equipment and materials.

The company said it is preparing to file a formal complaint with international arbitration and Congolese authorities and has declared force majeure.

Armed groups have seized several mining sites in mineral-rich eastern Congo, according to U.N. investigators.

A U.N. Security Council briefing last year said M23 rebels were earning about $300,000 a month from mineral taxes in the coltan-rich Rubaya region.