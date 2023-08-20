Leader of the Nigerien military junta Gen. Abdourahamane Tchiani issued warning against foreign intervention while pushing forward a transitional government that would remain in power for "no longer than three years."

Speaking on the national television on Saturday evening, Tchiani added that he wants to hold a "comprehensive national dialogue" within 30 days and consult all Nigeriens.

Tchiani became Niger's leader last month in a shock coup, when the presidential guard detained the president and seize power.

The national dialogue would provide the basis to create a new constitution, Tchiani said, underscoring that the decisions would be made "without outside interference."

His comments came after the Economic Community of West Africa (ECOWAS) said its defense chiefs were drafting a plan to intervene if constitutional order is not restored.

A potential date for an intervention had been set, but was not mentioned publicly, the group said.

Niger's new leaders responded by saying they had developed a defense strategy with "concrete measures" together with Mali and Burkina Faso if ECOWAS decides to "go to war."

Mali and Burkina Faso are also ruled by the military following coups.

However, ECOWAS stressed that a peaceful solution should remain a priority and that military intervention would only be necessary if this failed.

Following Niger's coup on July 26, ECOWAS called for the reinstatement of the constitution and of Bazoum, who is under house arrest.

Niger, a Sahel state with around 26 million inhabitants, is one of the poorest populations in the world. Up until the coup, it was one of the last democratic partners of the United States and Europe in the Sahel region on the southern edge of the Sahara.