Mutinous soldiers have successfully ousted Niger's President Mohamed Bazoum.

Yet, beyond the surface of this dramatic power shift lies a looming threat to democracy and stability that reaches far beyond Niger's borders.

In an exclusive interview with The Associated Press (AP), Boubacar Sabo, the deputy secretary general for the Nigerien Party for Democracy and Socialism, unveiled a dire warning: The very essence of democracy in Africa hangs in the balance.

As Sabo spoke out against what he perceives as the hijacking of his nation's democratic journey, he said: "What is transpiring in Niger is not just an isolated incident – it's a potential death knell for democracy across Africa. Our fight today is not just for ourselves; it is for the future of our entire continent."

The heart of the crisis revolves around the ousting of Bazoum on July 26.

Sabo painted a grim picture of Bazoum's alleged "kidnapping" by members of the presidential guard, a move that has left the ousted president confined within his own residence.

The ramifications of these actions ripple far beyond Niger, and the apprehensions are palpable.

Niger, once hailed as a beacon of democracy amid a region riddled with coups, now faces a turning point that has the international community on edge.

Western nations, including the United States and France, had found a valuable partner in Niger as they jointly tackled a menacing extremist insurgency linked to notorious groups like al-Qaida and Daesh.

The recent upheaval has shaken these alliances, leaving countries that invested not only financial resources but also countless efforts into strengthening Niger's security apparatus and military prowess in a state of disarray.

As analysts and locals dissect the events leading to the military's takeover, the internal power struggle between Bazoum and Gen. Abdourahmane Tchiani, head of the presidential guard, emerges as a catalyst.

Gen. Abdourahmane Tiani (R), who was declared as the new head of state of Niger by leaders of the coup, arrives to meet with ministers, Niamey, Niger, July 28, 2023. (Reuters Photo)

This struggle has unleashed a complex sequence of events, prompting the military to consolidate support among the populace.

In a clever strategic move, they have skillfully tapped into grievances against France, their former colonial ruler, and silenced opposition voices.

While dissenting voices are scarce among those who have chosen to remain within the country's borders, Sabo stands as a beacon of unwavering courage.

Amid a backdrop of detained ministers and silenced politicians, he raises his voice as one of the few outspoken critics of the ruling junta who refuses to retreat into hiding.

In the capital's heart, Niamey, the junta's support base is on full display, with daily rallies that draw hundreds, sometimes thousands, of citizens onto the streets.

Cars honk in solidarity, flags flutter, and a resounding chant of "down with France" reverberates through the air.

The junta's bold decisions include severing military agreements with France and calling upon Russian mercenaries from the Wagner group to bolster their forces.

However, the true nature of this support remains enigmatic.

As Sahel experts ponder the situation, it becomes evident that while frustrations and disagreements with Bazoum's administration existed, genuine allegiance to the junta might be less widespread than it appears.

Adam Sandor, a postdoctoral researcher at the University of Bayreuth, casts a discerning eye on the gatherings: "While many of these protesters may align with the junta's vision, a considerable number could be drawn by financial incentives or mere curiosity."

As the junta charts its course, it faces a multifaceted challenge.

To maintain support across the nation, they must appease local elites and quell extremist violence that threatens the army's stability.

The aftermath of the coup saw a disturbing uptick in attacks by militants, culminating in a devastating ambush that claimed the lives of 17 soldiers and injured 20 more.

Members of a military council that staged a coup in Niger attend a rally at a stadium, Niamey, Niger, Aug. 6, 2023. (Reuters Photo)

A once-cohesive security network now grapples with distractions and vulnerabilities, as France and the United States suspend military operations within Niger.

In this cauldron of uncertainty, the West African regional bloc, ECOWAS, takes a stand.

Firmly demanding the release and reinstatement of President Bazoum, ECOWAS has even invoked the specter of military intervention.

Defense chiefs convened in an urgent two-day meeting to chart the bloc's next steps, as the situation teeters on the edge of instability.

Even as uncertainty prevails, the junta readies itself for what is to come.

A poignant symbol of the nation's resilience emerges as a volunteer recruitment drive scheduled for Saturday.

Ordinary citizens, compelled by a sense of duty, gather to register, prepared to fight if needed.

Amsarou Bako, one of the organizers, acknowledges the uphill battle: "We might be fewer in numbers, but we stand united against those who challenge our nation's integrity."