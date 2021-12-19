There are no technical problems obstructing upcoming elections in Libya, the country's elections commission said Sunday.

"Technically, we don't have any problem to conduct the polls on time," Emad Al-Sayeh, the head of the High National Elections Commission, told Anadolu Agency.

His remarks came two days after Al-Hadi Al-Saghir, head of the parliamentary elections committee, said Friday that postponing the polls was "inevitable."

"The House of Representatives (parliament), not the commission, is the one who announces postponing the polls," Al-Sayeh said.

Libya's presidential elections are set to take place on Dec. 24, followed by parliamentary polls after 52 days, under a United Nations-sponsored agreement reached by Libyan political rivals during meetings in Tunisia on Nov. 15, 2020.

Libyans hope that the upcoming elections will contribute to ending an armed conflict that has plagued the oil-rich country for years.