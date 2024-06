One death and over 200 injuries were reported in Kenya during Thursday's nationwide protests against government proposals to increase taxes by $2.7 billion, according to a coalition of rights groups and the police watchdog.

In the capital, Nairobi, police used tear gas and water cannons to disperse demonstrators, the alliance, which includes Amnesty International and the Kenya Medical Association, said in a joint release on Thursday evening.

The presence of spent cartridges implied the use of live rounds, they said, adding that more than 100 protesters had been arrested across Kenya.

The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) said on Friday it had documented the death of a man "allegedly as a result of police shooting and several serious injuries suffered by other demonstrators, including police officers."

The 29-year-old man died during treatment for a wound on his thigh at a hospital on Thursday night, according to a police report seen by Reuters. The report did not state how he was injured.

Nairobi County Police Commander Adamson Bungei did not answer phone calls.

"We commend the several thousands of protesters, many of whom are youthful, for picketing peacefully, exhibiting restraint and decorum despite provocation by police," the rights groups said.

Protesters want the government to completely abandon its finance bill, saying it will choke the economy and raise the cost of living for Kenyans who are already struggling to make ends meet.

The International Monetary Fund, however, says the government needs to increase revenues to reduce the budget deficit and state borrowing.

Earlier this week, the government softened its position slightly, with President William Ruto endorsing recommendations to scrap some of the new levies, including on car ownership, bread, cooking oil, and financial transactions.

Despite the widespread demonstrations, which broke out in 19 of Kenya's 47 counties, lawmakers passed the finance bill in its second reading on Thursday, moving the contested tax proposals to their next stage for approval.

Lawmakers are expected to meet on Tuesday to vote on the proposed changes to the bill, which the parliament's budget committee says would blow a 200 billion Kenyan shilling ($1.56 billion) hole in the 2024/25 budget and compel the government to make spending cuts.