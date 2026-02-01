Over 200 people have been killed when heavy rains triggered a landslide at a mineral mine in eastern Congo, a provincial official said Saturday.

Since the collapse of the mine on Wednesday, 227 bodies and more than 30 injured people have been recovered, he said.

The colton mine, a key ingredient used in high-tech products, is located in the eastern Congolese province of North Kivu.

The victims include miners, female market traders and children, he added.

The landslide struck the Rubaya coltan mine, which is estimated to account for about 15% of global coltan production.

On Sunday, Türkiye extended its condolences to the Democratic Republic of the Congo over the loss of lives.

Ankara is "deeply saddened" over the deaths, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"We extend our condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and to the people of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and wish a speedy recovery to the injured," the ministry added.

The metallic ore from the Rubaya coltan mine is used to produce chips for mobile phones and laptops, as well as batteries for electric cars.

Working conditions in many mines in the resource-rich country are considered precarious. Safety equipment is often lacking and child labour has been reported at numerous sites.

The rich resources of the eastern DRC, including coltan, gold and tin, fuel the conflict that has lasted for more than 30 years, with more than 100 armed militias active in the region.

Since early 2024, the mine in Rubaya has been controlled by the M23 militia, which a year ago also captured the provincial capital Goma and controls large parts of eastern Congo.