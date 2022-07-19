A passenger plane crashed at an airport in Somalia's capital Mogadishu on Monday, with no deaths reported and all those on board – more than 30 passengers – rescued.

Airport authorities said passengers and crew have disembarked from the Jubba Airways-operated plane, which was arriving on a domestic flight from the inland city of Baidoa. There was no immediate report of any injuries or reasons given for the cause of the crash.

The plane crash-landed outside Mogadishu's international airport and then caught fire.

Video from the scene showed the plane upside down after having apparently flipped over on landing.

Black smoke and flames rose into the air as fire trucks approached on the runway and firefighters started hosing down the crashed plane.