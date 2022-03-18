Libyan interim Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah on Thursday met with the United States Ambassador Richard Norland for talks on developments in the war-torn nation.

"The current political situation with a particular focus on preventing any outbreak of violence" was discussed, Norland said on Twitter.

"I urged the immediate reopening of Libya's airspace to domestic flights," Norland said, stressing the importance "of participating in good faith mediation efforts to help Libya maintain stability."

The meeting also dwelt on the Libyan oil issue and "the responsible distribution of Libya's oil wealth for the benefit of all the Libyan people."

Libya is witnessing a deep political rift as the Tobruk-based parliament in early March gave confidence to a new government headed by former Interior Minister Fathi Bashagha while Dbeibah insists on continuing with his post and duties as prime minister.

As a result of differences in electoral laws and the role of the judiciary in the electoral process, the country could not hold presidential and parliamentary elections scheduled for Dec. 24, 2021.

Libya is facing a "new phase of political polarization," United Nations Under-Secretary-General Rosemary DiCarlo also warned Wednesday.

In remarks to the U.N. Security Council on the situation in the conflict-hit country, DiCarlo said there are risks that will divide the country's institutions again and reverse "the gains achieved over the past two years."

"We know from experience what unilateral actions, divided government and an unending transition may have in store for Libya," she said.

DiCarlo called for "credible, transparent and inclusive elections based on a sound constitutional and legal framework," which she said is the "only solution to the current stalemate."

The official also urged members of the council to help convey her call to Libyan parties and ask Libyan authorities to "remain united in support of U.N. efforts to assist Libya in its path to becoming a peaceful and stable country."

Libya's political crisis has escalated since the collapse of a scheduled election in December that was planned as part of a peace process to reunify the country after years of chaos and war following a 2011 NATO-backed uprising.

Parliament declared the interim unity government that was meant to oversee the run-up to elections as expired and appointed Bashagha as the new prime minister this month.

However, the unity government's Prime Minister Dbeibah has refused to cede power and armed factions supporting each side have mobilized in and around the capital.

The U.N. is seeking to resolve the crisis by pushing for new elections soon and has asked political bodies to join a committee to resolve constitutional and legal disputes that helped torpedo December's planned vote.

"We have observed increasingly threatening rhetoric, growing political tensions and divided loyalties among the armed groups in western Libya," DiCarlo said.

She added that there had been worrying developments, including the suspension of domestic flights inside Libya and movement last week by some forces backing either side toward the capital.

Turkey and Libya have seen closer ties in recent years, especially after the signing of security and maritime boundary pacts in November 2019, along with Turkey's aid to help the legitimate Libyan government push back putschist Gen. Khalifa Haftar's forces. Libya has been torn by civil war since the ouster of late ruler Moammar Gadhafi in 2011.

In the recent Libyan crisis, Turkey supported the U.N.-recognized legitimate government in Tripoli against the eastern-based illegitimate forces led by Haftar, who was backed by Egypt, France, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Russia. Turkey's support for the Tripoli government was critical to repel Haftar's forces' offensive to capture the capital Tripoli and led to a stability period resulting in the formation of the unity government.

In the current situation, Turkey suggests that an election reflecting the will of the Libyan people should be held for the establishment of a long-lasting and stable government in the country.