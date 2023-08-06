Tensions in Niger reached a critical juncture as the deadline set by the West African regional bloc ECOWAS for the military junta to relinquish power or face potential armed intervention drew closer.

The nation's future hangs in the balance, with the international community closely monitoring developments in this fragile Sahel region.

Former colonial power France, a pivotal stakeholder, pledged unequivocal support for ECOWAS' course of action after the Sunday deadline expires.

French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna emphasized that the stability of Niger and the broader region was at stake, underscoring the gravity of the situation.

In the face of mounting pressure, the junta's actions have sparked concerns both regionally and internationally.

The military chiefs of staff from ECOWAS have formulated a plan for possible intervention, seeking to resolve the ongoing crisis that has rocked the Sahel region since 2020, witnessing several coups.

While diplomacy remains a priority, ECOWAS Commissioner Abdel-Fatau Musah conveyed that all necessary elements for an eventual intervention had been meticulously worked out.

The delicate situation involves weighing when and how force should be deployed, reflecting the gravity of the juncture.

Niger's significance in combating extremist insurgencies has seen it play a crucial role in Western strategies.

France and the United States have stationed troops in the country, aiding in the fight against terrorism.

However, rising anti-French sentiment in the region and increased Russian activity, notably through the Wagner mercenary group, have further complicated the situation.

Moscow warned against external armed intervention in Niger.

French Armed Forces Minister Sebastien Lecornu lamented the coup, branding it an "error of judgment" detrimental to the country's interests.

He stressed that such upheaval would weaken the fight against terrorism in the Sahel, potentially exacerbating the situation in states like Mali.

President Mohamed Bazoum's detention since July 26 poses significant challenges for Niger's stability.

The junta's firm stance has made it clear that they will meet force with force, raising concerns about further escalation.

International reactions vary, with Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune categorically opposing military intervention in Niger, citing it as a direct threat to Algeria.

The region's neighboring countries, Mali and Burkina Faso, have also expressed strong opposition to any regional intervention, likening it to a "declaration of war."

The humanitarian situation is increasingly precarious, with Nigeria cutting off electricity supplies to Niger, and Niamey closing its borders, complicating essential food deliveries.

As the ECOWAS deadline looms, President Bola Tinubu has been urged to explore political and diplomatic avenues before resorting to military intervention.

All eyes are on the regional bloc as they navigate a delicate and critical situation, seeking to restore constitutional order in Niger and safeguard regional stability.