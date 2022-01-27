Forces loyal to putschist Gen. Khalifa Haftar clashed with the Daesh terrorists in the southern Libyan city of Qatrun Wednesday.

According to pro-Haftar militias, two Daesh terrorists were killed and two others were captured after the clashes, which took place in the Jabal Asida region.

The interim government is yet to issue a statement regarding the attack.

Libya is seeking to extricate itself from a decade of chaos and conflict that followed the toppling of dictator Moammar Gadhafi in a 2011 NATO-backed uprising.

Selected through a United Nations-led process, Libya’s new unity government, the Government of National Unity (GNU), was sworn in on March 15. It is derived from two rival political groups that had ruled the country's eastern and western regions, completing a smooth transition of power after a decade of violent chaos.

Haftar had waged a yearlong assault on Tripoli, leaving thousands dead, before reaching a formal cease-fire with his western opponents in October last year.

Accused by critics of wanting to establish a military dictatorship, he was backed by the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Egypt, Russia and France, while Turkey provided military aid to the then-internationally supported Tripoli administration called the Government of National Accord (GNA).