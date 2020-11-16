Russian President Vladimir Putin has called for his Defense Ministry to conclude an agreement with Sudan on setting up a Russian naval facility in the African country, TASS news agency reported on Monday, citing an order.
Moscow plans to create a logistics hub for its navy in Sudan, which will accommodate up to 300 troops and staff.
During his visit to Russia last November, now-ousted former Sudanese President Omar Al-Bashir asked Putin to protect his country from the threats of the United States.
Bashir also called on Russia to develop the Sudanese army and build a military base on the Red Sea.
Russia also has a naval base in Syria's Tartus.
