Russian President Vladimir Putin has called for his Defense Ministry to conclude an agreement with Sudan on setting up a Russian naval facility in the African country, TASS news agency reported on Monday, citing an order.

Moscow plans to create a logistics hub for its navy in Sudan, which will accommodate up to 300 troops and staff.

During his visit to Russia last November, now-ousted former Sudanese President Omar Al-Bashir asked Putin to protect his country from the threats of the United States.

Bashir also called on Russia to develop the Sudanese army and build a military base on the Red Sea.

Russia also has a naval base in Syria's Tartus.