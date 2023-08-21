President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa pledged an unwavering commitment to maintaining independence in global affairs, asserting that external powers would not sway the nation's sovereignty.

As he prepared to convene the anticipated summit of the BRICS nations – Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa – Ramaphosa's resolve remained steadfast, even as the gathering in Johannesburg sought to broaden their sphere of influence and reshape the contours of global geopolitics.

The global spotlight turned sharply toward South Africa, with all eyes focusing on its intricate dance with the Kremlin considering its silence on Russia's incursion into Ukraine.

Ramaphosa's televised State of the Nation address reverberated with a clear message: "While some of our detractors prefer overt support for their political and ideological choices, we will not be drawn into a contest between global powers."

Amid the strategic labyrinth of alliances, Ramaphosa underscored the nation's commitment to avoiding entanglements that could compromise its sovereign stance.

Joined by a roster of world leaders, including China's President Xi Jinping, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, Ramaphosa stands at the helm of a summit that aims to reshape the landscape of global diplomacy.

Russia's presence is notable, with Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov representing the nation, while President Vladimir Putin's virtual participation underscores the political tides of accountability.

The absence of Putin, who chose to steer clear due to an International Criminal Court arrest warrant, lends an air of intrigue to the proceedings.

Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa pose for a photo during their meeting, St.Petersburg, Russia, July 29, 2023. (EPA Photo)

South Africa, theoretically bound to enforce the warrant, navigates a delicate diplomatic tightrope in the face of geopolitical complexities.

Amid the mix, a diverse array of leaders – including Iran's Ebrahim Raisi and Indonesia's President Joko Widodo – have confirmed their participation.

The BRICS collective, encompassing a quarter of the global economy, has ignited fervor among aspirants seeking to join the alliance.

Over 40 countries have displayed a keen interest in gaining membership, with 23 formal applications submitted.

South Africa's stance stands united with calls to broaden the BRICS family.

Ramaphosa voiced his aspiration, explaining that an expanded BRICS consortium would encompass a heterogeneous blend of nations, each bearing diverse political systems, yet united by a shared ambition to cultivate a more balanced global order.

With countries such as Argentina, Bangladesh, Bahrain, Cuba, Ethiopia, Indonesia, Iran, Nigeria, and Saudi Arabia in the pipeline for potential membership, the BRICS umbrella unfurls as a promising avenue for diplomatic evolution.

Intriguingly, the roots of expansion were first sown in the previous year, echoing the sentiments of South Africa's resolute foreign minister, Naledi Pandor.