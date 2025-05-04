By May 31, South African troops participating in the Southern African Development Community (SADC) mission will complete their withdrawal from the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), according to a Sunday announcement.

The phased exit began on April 29, with troops leaving the conflict zone in Goma, heading to an assembly point in Tanzania.

South African National Defense Force Chief Gen. Rudzani Maphwanya detailed the logistics at a news conference in Pretoria, confirming that 13 trucks carrying 57 troops have already departed.

From Tanzania, the soldiers will be transported back home via air, while their equipment will be sent by sea.

The withdrawal follows a cease-fire agreement between Congolese forces and the Rwandan-backed M23 rebels, reflecting a commitment to peace, Maphwanya said. "We cannot find peace through shooting at each other," he added, expressing confidence in both sides' adherence to the cease-fire.

Phased and challenging withdrawal process

The withdrawal, initially from the volatile "red zone" in Goma to the safer "green zone" in Tanzania, has been far from simple.

South African National Defense Force Chief of Joint Operations Lt. Gen. Siphiwe Sangweni explained the difficult terrain: "The distance is short, but travel took two days due to road conditions." Some vehicles also broke down along the way.

Upon return to South Africa, troops will rest and recover at a demobilization camp in Bloemfontein.

Minister for Defense and Military Veterans, Angelina Motshekga, described the pullout as a pivotal moment in regional peace efforts, underscoring the importance of sustained diplomacy.

End of mission, start of a new chapter

The SADC peacekeeping mission was initially deployed in December 2023 following a resurgence of M23 violence. The withdrawal culminates in the cessation of the mission, which followed tragic losses, including the deaths of 17 soldiers – primarily South Africans – during M23 offensives in January.

While the size of the SADC force remains undisclosed, South Africa is believed to have contributed significantly, with an estimated 1,300 soldiers deployed. Malawi and Tanzania also participated in the mission. The pullout is not seen as a retreat but as a strategic move to facilitate ongoing peace talks.

"The withdrawal is a technical move that allows peace and mediation to continue," said Maphwanya, adding that no SADC equipment would remain in the region. "Not even a pin will be left behind."

Regional and international efforts for peace

This development coincides with diplomatic efforts to resolve the crisis.

U.S. President Donald Trump’s senior Africa advisor recently met with Congolese and Rwandan representatives in Qatar, aiming to mediate an end to the conflict.

The M23, which controls significant territory in the mineral-rich eastern DRC, has been accused by the United States and UN experts of receiving support from Rwanda – an allegation that Rwanda denies.