Clashes between opposition supporters and state security forces continued in Somalia’s capital, Mogadishu, Thursday after violence erupted the previous evening ahead of a planned "anti-government" demonstration.

No official casualty figures were immediately available from the violence that prompted calls for restraint from the U.N. and the U.S. as the government and opposition traded blame for the violence.

Residents reported heavy gunfire and explosions as fighting broke out in several neighborhoods Wednesday.

"We heard heavy weapons fire, and people were fleeing their homes,” said Abdullahi Mohamed, who lives in the city's Howlwadaag district. "Many families left the area looking for safer places."

Opposition politicians claim the rally planned for Thursday was intended to protest what they call constitutional violations and efforts by President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud to extend his tenure. The government has rejected those allegations.

On Thursday morning, there were signs of mobilization on the streets, but a heavy security presence remained in place with police patrolling major roads.

Mogadishu police said the violence stemmed from "organized attacks” carried out by armed militias linked to groups pursuing political interests.

"The incidents were not the organization of peaceful public demonstrations, but rather coordinated armed acts that directly threatened the security, order and stability of the capital," the police said in a statement.

State security forces repelled attacks on their positions and launched investigations to identify those responsible for organizing, financing and carrying out the violence, police said.

Opposition leaders accused security forces of attacking residences linked to former Prime Minister Hassan Ali Khaire and former President Sheikh Sharif Sheikh Ahmed.

The U.N. expressed alarm over the clashes. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the violence resulted in deaths, injuries to civilians and damage to critical infrastructure.

"The Secretary-General strongly condemns all acts of violence and incitement to violence undertaken for political advantage," he said in a statement. Guterres also called on all parties to exercise restraint, protect civilians and resolve political differences through dialogue.

The U.S. also voiced concern over the fighting. The U.S. Embassy in Mogadishu described the violence as "reckless" and urged Somali leaders to seek a peaceful resolution.

"Somali leaders on all sides have a responsibility to preserve stability and resolve differences through peaceful means," the embassy said. "Actions taken in the coming hours and days may have lasting consequences for Somalia’s security, unity, and future."

Khaire accused Mohamud of deploying state security forces against political opponents and alleged that troops trained and equipped by international partners to fight the al-Shabab terrorist group had been used against opposition figures.

The clashes underscore growing political tensions as disputes over the country’s electoral and constitutional direction have increasingly strained relations between the government and opposition leaders.

Somalia continues to fight al-Shabab while seeking to strengthen state institutions with support from international partners.