Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has sharply criticized Israel’s recognition of Somaliland, calling it an unlawful interference that threatens Somalia’s territorial integrity and risks further destabilizing the Horn of Africa and key global trade routes.

Speaking with Doha-based Al Jazeera, Mohamud on Saturday said that Somalia “will never allow” the establishment of an Israeli military base in Somaliland and vowed to confront any such move, warning it could be used as a launch point for attacks on neighboring countries.

Mohamud’s remarks followed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s decision in December to recognize Somaliland, a separatist region in northwestern Somalia.

The move made Israel the first country to formally recognize Somaliland as an independent state, marking a major diplomatic shift in a region long defined by contested sovereignty and fragile security.

Somalia has denounced the recognition as an assault on its unity, a stance supported by most African and Arab governments.

Mohamud urged Israel to reverse its decision, arguing that it violates international law and undermines regional stability.

In the interview, he described Israel’s action as a “reckless, fundamentally wrong and illegal action under international law.”

“We will fight in our capacity. Of course, we will defend ourselves,” Mohamud said. “And that means that we will confront any Israeli forces coming in, because we are against that and we will never allow that.”

Israeli and Somaliland officials have denied plans for a military base, but speculation has intensified in recent months.

Earlier this year, a Somaliland Foreign Ministry official told Israel’s Channel 12 that the establishment of an Israeli base was “on the table and being discussed,” though no agreement has been confirmed.

The Associated Press previously reported that Israeli officials had explored contacts in Somaliland related to relocating Palestinians amid the war in Gaza, claims both sides have rejected.

Somaliland seceded from Somalia in 1991 following the collapse of the Siad Barre regime and a brutal civil war that devastated the north.

Somaliland has recently sought closer ties with foreign partners, including the United Arab Emirates and Taiwan, as part of efforts to gain international legitimacy.

Its leader, Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi, known as Cirro, welcomed Israel’s recognition, praising Netanyahu for his “leadership and commitment to promoting stability and peace.”

Mohamud warned that Israel’s move could have consequences far beyond Somalia, saying it undermines security and trade across Africa and the Red Sea corridor. He linked the issue to broader concerns about global governance, arguing that international norms are eroding amid rising conflicts.

“Key among the global concerns is the weakening of the established rules-based international order. That order is not intact anymore,” Mohamud said, adding that post-World War II institutions are “under grave threat.”

The United States has not signaled a formal change in policy on Somaliland. But in August, President Donald Trump suggested Washington was reviewing its approach, calling Somaliland “another complex one” during a White House news conference.