The Council of Ministers of Somalia has formally terminated all bilateral security and defense agreements and understandings with the United Arab Emirates, citing the need to safeguard the country’s unity, territorial integrity and constitutional order.

The decision was adopted through a Cabinet resolution, according to an official statement made by the prime minister's office, which said the move was taken to protect Somalia’s sovereignty and prevent actions that could undermine state authority or national cohesion.

Somali officials said the termination applies to all existing agreements, arrangements and informal understandings related to security and defense cooperation with the UAE, without providing further operational details.

The resolution reflects growing tensions between Mogadishu and Abu Dhabi in recent years, particularly over issues related to military cooperation, regional influence and governance structures within Somalia.

The Somali government has repeatedly emphasized that all foreign security cooperation must operate within the framework of federal authority and the country’s constitution, warning against parallel arrangements that bypass state institutions.