Ambassador of Somaliland, breakaway region of Somalia, said Tuesday it will soon establish an embassy in Jerusalem after Israel became the first country to recognize the self-declared republic.

In ⁠turn, Israel is expected to set up an embassy in Somaliland's capital Hargeisa, Ambassador Mohamed Hagi said in a post on X.

Israel ⁠recognized Somaliland as an independent and sovereign state in December, a move Somalia rejected and termed a "deliberate attack" on its sovereignty.

Somaliland has enjoyed effective autonomy, and relative peace and stability, since 1991, when Somalia descended into civil war, but the breakaway region had until December failed to receive recognition from any other country.

Over the years, Somalia has rallied international actors against ⁠any ⁠country recognizing Somaliland.

The former British protectorate hopes that recognition by Israel will encourage other nations to follow suit, increasing its diplomatic heft and access to international markets.

Israel's Foreign Minister Gideon Saar said on Tuesday that the opening of the embassy in Jerusalem would be another significant step in strengthening relations ⁠with Somaliland. Once opened, the Somaliland embassy would be the eighth embassy in Jerusalem, he said.

Most countries maintain their embassies in Israel in Tel Aviv, although the United States moved its embassy to Jerusalem during President Donald Trump's first administration. Fiji, Papua New Guinea and a small ⁠number ‌of other ‌countries have also established embassies there.

Israel ⁠considers all of Jerusalem to ‌be its capital, a position not widely recognized internationally. The United Nations and most countries regard ⁠East Jerusalem as Palestinian territory occupied by ⁠Israel.

Palestinians seek East Jerusalem as the capital of ⁠a future state encompassing the West Bank and Gaza.